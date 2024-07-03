Rawalpindi Court Sues a Man for Hiding First Marriage

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jul 3, 2024 | 6:05 pm

A man is facing legal trouble for hiding his first marriage, as a Rawalpindi court ordered police to register a case against him.

This action followed a complaint by his second wife, who accused him of deception. The court directed the case to be registered under sections 420, 465, and 495.

ALSO READ

Earlier this year, a Lahore family court penalized a man for marrying again without his first wife’s consent. Muhammad Aurangzeb Khan was sentenced to seven months in prison and fined Rs. 500,000.

Judge Adnan Liaquat ruled that Khan’s actions violated Section 6(5) of the Muslim Family Law Ordinance, which requires a husband’s first wife to give written permission before he can marry again.

ALSO READ

Barrister Usman G Rashid Cheema represented the first wife, Zona Nasar, in the court proceedings.

