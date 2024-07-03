Karachi May Become Sister City of New York Soon

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah announced plans to pass a resolution in the Sindh Assembly to declare Karachi as the sister city of New York.

This announcement was made during a meeting with Deputy Speaker of the New York State Assembly Phil Ramos and his delegation, which included parliamentarians and American Pakistani Public Affairs Committee (APPAC) members.

The meeting, held at CM House, was attended by key provincial officials. Ramos highlighted that the agreement to make New York and Karachi sister cities had been discussed during his 2023 visit but remained unresolved.

CM Murad assured that the Sindh Assembly would pass the resolution in its next session, with the New York Assembly following suit. He tasked Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah to draft the resolution in consultation with Ramos.

The meeting also resulted in an agreement to upgrade a Nursing College in Sindh to international standards, with assistance from APPAC. Furthermore, the Sindh Education Department decided to launch an online coordination program with New York educational institutions to promote mutual learning.

This initiative will begin with one government and one private school in Sindh, facilitating virtual exchanges between teachers and students.