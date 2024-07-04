Babar Azam Meets Australian Power-Hitting Coach to Up His Game

Pakistan’s white-ball captain, Babar Azam met renowned Australian power-hitting coach, Shannon Young, at a local cricket club in Lahore.

The Australian who is on a private visit to Pakistan, engaged in an exclusive session with the Babar Azam to discuss advanced power-hitting techniques.

Young’s expertise has been pivotal in shaping Australia’s aggressive batting line-up, with new opener Jake Fraser-McGurk attributing his power-hitting prowess to Young’s coaching. Additionally, Young has previously worked with acclaimed cricketers Marnus Labuschagne and Glenn Maxwell, further solidifying his reputation as a top-tier power-hitting coach.

This meeting is crucial as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) faces significant decisions regarding the future of Azam’s captaincy.

Earlier today, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced that former cricketers would be consulted to decide Azam’s fate as the national team captain. However, Naqvi did not specify the names of these former cricketers.

“There is, however, no decision taken so far related to Babar Azam,” stated Naqvi, who also holds the position of the country’s interior minister. “I’m only speaking to those former cricketers interested in the betterment of Pakistan cricket.”

Pakistan’s recent performance in the T20 World Cup 2024 has brought a lot of scrutiny of Azam’s leadership. The team failed to qualify for the Super 8s stage, suffering humiliating defeats against India and the United States. This disappointing campaign has sparked widespread debate about the future direction of Pakistan’s cricket strategy and leadership.