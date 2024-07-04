Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports Careers

Babar Azam Meets Australian Power-Hitting Coach to Up His Game

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Jul 4, 2024 | 7:56 pm
Babar Azam

Pakistan’s white-ball captain, Babar Azam met renowned Australian power-hitting coach, Shannon Young, at a local cricket club in Lahore.

The Australian who is on a private visit to Pakistan, engaged in an exclusive session with the Babar Azam to discuss advanced power-hitting techniques.

ALSO READ

Young’s expertise has been pivotal in shaping Australia’s aggressive batting line-up, with new opener Jake Fraser-McGurk attributing his power-hitting prowess to Young’s coaching. Additionally, Young has previously worked with acclaimed cricketers Marnus Labuschagne and Glenn Maxwell, further solidifying his reputation as a top-tier power-hitting coach.

This meeting is crucial as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) faces significant decisions regarding the future of Azam’s captaincy.

Earlier today, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced that former cricketers would be consulted to decide Azam’s fate as the national team captain. However, Naqvi did not specify the names of these former cricketers.

“There is, however, no decision taken so far related to Babar Azam,” stated Naqvi, who also holds the position of the country’s interior minister. “I’m only speaking to those former cricketers interested in the betterment of Pakistan cricket.”

ALSO READ

Pakistan’s recent performance in the T20 World Cup 2024 has brought a lot of scrutiny of Azam’s leadership. The team failed to qualify for the Super 8s stage, suffering humiliating defeats against India and the United States. This disappointing campaign has sparked widespread debate about the future direction of Pakistan’s cricket strategy and leadership.

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Support independent journalism

If you want to join us in our mission to share independent, global journalism to the world, we’d love to have you on our side. If you can, please support us on a monthly basis. It takes less than a minute to set up, and you can rest assured that you’re making a big impact every single month in support of open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Shayan Obaid Alexander

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>