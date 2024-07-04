Karachi’s Feels Like Temperature Reaches 55°C

By Rija Sohaib | Published Jul 4, 2024 | 2:26 pm

On Wednesday, the city continued to grapple with sweltering heat and oppressive humidity. The maximum temperature soared to 37.1°C, accompanied by a relative humidity of 65%.

Officials highlighted that the perceived temperature, or heat index, spiked to a staggering 55°C, intensifying the discomfort for residents.

The Meteorological Department has forecasted that Thursday (today) will bring overcast skies. However, despite the cloud cover, the weather is expected to remain hot and humid. The maximum temperature is predicted to hover between 35°C and 37°C.

ALSO READ

Morning humidity levels are anticipated to be between 70% and 80%, while evening humidity is expected to range from 55% to 65%, suggesting persistently muggy conditions throughout the day.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Support independent journalism

If you want to join us in our mission to share independent, global journalism to the world, we’d love to have you on our side. If you can, please support us on a monthly basis. It takes less than a minute to set up, and you can rest assured that you’re making a big impact every single month in support of open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Rija Sohaib

lens

Discover Ideas Perfect Handbag Collection for the Summer Season
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>