Karachi’s Feels Like Temperature Reaches 55°C

On Wednesday, the city continued to grapple with sweltering heat and oppressive humidity. The maximum temperature soared to 37.1°C, accompanied by a relative humidity of 65%.

Officials highlighted that the perceived temperature, or heat index, spiked to a staggering 55°C, intensifying the discomfort for residents.

The Meteorological Department has forecasted that Thursday (today) will bring overcast skies. However, despite the cloud cover, the weather is expected to remain hot and humid. The maximum temperature is predicted to hover between 35°C and 37°C.

Morning humidity levels are anticipated to be between 70% and 80%, while evening humidity is expected to range from 55% to 65%, suggesting persistently muggy conditions throughout the day.