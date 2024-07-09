Nothing Sub-Brand CMF’s Watch Pro 2 Can Switch Between Different Bezels and Straps

Following the success of its initial wearables, Nothing’s CMF brand has unveiled the all-new Watch Pro 2 and Buds Pro 2. These upgraded versions of last year’s CMF Watch Pro and Buds Pro boast improvements.

CMF Watch 2 Pro

Like the CMF Phone 1, the Watch 2 Pro is also customizable with interchangeable watch bezels. These bezel choices include curved and flat options, but the personalization goes further with various 22mm watch strap options.

As for the watch screen, it is a sleek, round 1.32-inch AMOLED panel. Packing vibrant colors with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate, the display boasts an impressive peak brightness of 620 nits.

Encased in an aluminum alloy chassis, the Watch Pro 2 features a convenient crown for navigating the user interface. A welcome addition this year is the customizable widget screens, accessible with a simple swipe from the home screen. You can even create your personalized widgets through the CMF Watch app.

The Watch Pro 2 tracks a comprehensive range of health data, including heart rate, blood oxygen levels, stress, and even sleep with an improved sleep-tracking algorithm. Over 120 sports modes are supported, and enhanced by the Cywee algorithm.

Additionally, the watch offers interval training features, personalized heart rate zones, and guided warm-up exercises. Built-in GPS accurately tracks your walks, runs, and hikes, with the ability to export workout data to popular platforms like Strava, Apple Health, and Google Health Connect.

The Watch Pro 2 can make calls directly from your wrist, control music playback, and receive notifications for ultimate convenience. Built to withstand the elements, it boasts an IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

The Watch Pro 2 boasts a long-lasting 305mAh battery, offering up to 11 days of typical use and 9 days for heavy users. Available in black, orange, and light blue, the Watch Pro 2 starts at a budget-friendly price of $69.

CMF Buds Pro 2

The CMF Buds Pro 2 retains the sleek design of the original CMF Buds but packs a punch with upgraded internals. Key improvements lie in the all-new dual drivers. These combine larger 11mm dynamic drivers with dedicated 6mm planar tweeters, promising richer and more detailed sound.

Audiophiles will also appreciate support for the LDAC codec, allowing for high-quality music streaming. For those seeking peace and quiet, the Buds Pro 2 boasts improved Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), advertised to block out up to 50 decibels of unwanted background noise.

A particularly user-friendly upgrade comes in the charging case’s dial. This dial transforms into a multi-function button, allowing you to adjust volume, answer calls, and switch between ANC modes easily.

Each earbud boasts three microphones with enhanced voice pickup and wind noise reduction algorithms, ensuring your calls are smooth and uninterrupted, while the Spatial Audio Effect creates the sensation of surround sound.

With ANC disabled, the buds and charging case combined offer 41 hours of playtime. With ANC activated, you can still enjoy up to 30 hours of use.

The CMF Buds Pro 2 comes in a variety of stylish colors to suit your taste, including Dark Grey, Light Grey, Orange, and even a Blue option exclusive to India.

Starting at a budget-friendly price of $59 the CMF Buds Pro 2 offer a compelling package for audio enthusiasts on a budget.