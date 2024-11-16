Govt to Issue Free Passports to Chaman Residents

To support residents of the Pakistan-Afghanistan border area in Chaman, the government will issue free passports to 5,000 citizens.

This is intended to help those with limited financial means impacted by the one-document system, which enforces the need for valid travel documents to cross the border.

The program was officially inaugurated by Quetta Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat, FC Chaman Commandant Brigadier Shakeel Ahmed, and Deputy Commissioner Habib Ahmad Bangalzai. Tribal elders and local traders also attended the ceremony, distributing free passports to beneficiaries.

Under this initiative, the government is covering passport fees for eligible citizens. Brigadier Shakeel clarified misconceptions surrounding the one-document regime. He stated that “some believed it would increase unemployment, but the government aims to ensure that all residents have access to passports, especially those unable to afford them.”

He further announced that free visas would also be issued to impoverished recipients of the passports. The government has additionally allocated Rs. 900 million to support Chaman’s underprivileged population through the Benazir Income Support Programme.

Moreover, Plans are also underway to activate the Chaman master plan, which is expected to create employment opportunities. Officials stated that the implementation of passport requirements at the Chaman border was essential due to recent cross-border issues, underscoring the area’s significance as an international boundary.