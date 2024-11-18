Jazz Sunsets 3G in Support of Its ‘4G for All’ Vision, Marking 50 Million 4G Subscribers and Driving Digital Transformation

Jazz, Pakistan’s leading digital operator, has achieved a groundbreaking milestone by transitioning to a 4G-only mobile broadband network, making it the first telecom operator in the country to fully phase out 3G services. This bold move, which reallocates all spectrum resources to high-speed 4G, is a cornerstone of Jazz’s transformation into a ServiceCo, leveraging advanced technology to improve lives and livelihoods across Pakistan.

With its 4G customer base reaching 50 million, Jazz’s decision to optimize spectrum utilization will deliver faster internet speeds, enhanced service reliability, and broader network coverage. This transition underscores Jazz’s unwavering commitment to driving Pakistan’s digital economy and bridging the digital divide, particularly in underserved and remote communities.

Khalid Shehzad, Chief Technology Officer at Jazz, commented: “Repurposing our spectrum solely for 4G is a monumental step in our ServiceCo transformation, reaffirming Jazz’s leadership in digital innovation. Expanding 4G access not only improves service quality but also fosters customer-centric solutions that empower livelihoods and uplift communities. Remarkably, this transformation was achieved over a year-long journey, reflecting our meticulous planning and execution.”

Kazim Mujtaba, President Consumer Division at Jazz, added: “As we redefine connectivity with a fully 4G-powered network, we are enhancing digital accessibility for millions of Pakistanis. This transition enables us to serve our growing 4G user base more effectively and deliver impactful digital solutions that cater to evolving consumer needs, ensuring no one is left behind in Pakistan’s digital journey.”

To ensure a seamless transition, Jazz rolled out initiatives such as free SIM upgrades and dedicated customer support, enabling users to adopt 4G-compatible devices and enhance their connectivity experience. These efforts have already led to significant improvements in 4G speeds and reliability, unlocking new opportunities for economic growth and digital inclusion.

With sunsetting 3G in Pakistan, Jazz has set a regulatory precedent in compliance with the PTA, establishing industry standards through spectrum reallocation for 4G. This move optimizes spectrum efficiency, paving the way for future advancements in digital connectivity and supporting Pakistan’s digital progress.

Currently operating over 15,000 4G sites nationwide, Jazz is committed to further network expansion, particularly in remote areas, to bring high-speed internet to even more Pakistanis. The “4G for All” initiative will continue to drive connectivity, enable access to transformative digital services, and support the creation of a more inclusive digital ecosystem.

By dedicating its spectrum entirely to 4G, Jazz is at the forefront of digital accessibility, fostering a connected and digitally empowered society. This milestone aligns with Jazz’s mission to leverage technology for social impact and accelerate Pakistan’s progress in the digital age.