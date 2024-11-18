Pet Lion Attacks Owner’s Friend in Lahore [Video]

A shocking video from Lahore has gone viral on social media, showing a pet lion attacking a young man. In the footage, the lion bit the man’s hand while he screamed in pain.

Several other men rush to his aid, trying to free him from the animal’s grip. After a tense struggle, they manage to get the lion to release the man, who appears shaken but alive.

🚨 لاہور، پاکستان، پالتو شیر نے مالک کے دوست پر حملہ کر دیا۔ pic.twitter.com/FSz05j1HuI — Kashmir Urdu | کشمیر اردو (@KashmirUrdu) November 17, 2024

The incident has reignited concerns about the growing trend in Pakistan of keeping exotic animals, such as lions and tigers, as pets. Many wealthy individuals acquire these wild animals to showcase them on social media or to flaunt their status.

This practice not only raises serious questions about animal welfare but also poses a significant threat to human safety.

Animal rights activists and experts have long warned against keeping such predators in domestic settings, citing their unpredictable behavior and the specialized care they require. Yet, lax regulations and the allure of social media clout have allowed this dangerous trend to persist.

The viral video has sparked debate online, with many calling for stricter laws to regulate the ownership of exotic animals in Pakistan. Critics argue that such incidents will continue unless authorities take immediate action to address the issue.