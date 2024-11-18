UK Court Declares Nawaz Sharif’s Son Bankrupt

The London High Court has declared Hasan Nawaz Sharif, son of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, bankrupt in a case initiated by the UK’s tax authorities.

Court documents published in the UK Gazette identify Hasan as residing at Flat 17, Avenfield House, 118 Park Lane, and serving as a director in many UK-based companies.

The bankruptcy ruling was issued under case number 694 of 2023 and follows proceedings over unpaid tax liabilities.

Tax authorities filed the petition on August 25, 2023, and the bankruptcy order was issued on April 29, 2024.

Under UK law, an individual ceases to be a company director or manage any business without court approval if declared bankrupt.