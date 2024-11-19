This is When Punjab May Announce Winter Vacations

The Punjab government is expected to announce two weeks of winter vacations for educational institutions across the province, as it does every year during the winter season. According to reports, the winter break for public and private schools is likely to begin on December 21 (Saturday) and end on January 1, 2025 (Wednesday).

The final decision will be made by the Punjab School Education Department after assessing weather conditions. This year’s severe smog, which led to the temporary closure of schools, may also influence the schedule.

Last year, the winter break initially ran from December 18 to December 31 but was later extended to January 9 due to unforeseen circumstances.

Today, the Punjab government reopened schools in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala divisions after a significant reduction in smog levels. However, institutions in the Lahore and Multan divisions remain closed until further notice.

To ensure students’ safety and uninterrupted learning, the Punjab School Education Department has also introduced updated Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for all schools in the province. The government’s focus remains on balancing academic needs with public health concerns during the winter season.