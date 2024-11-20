Peshawar Reopens Historic Women’s Park

The Women’s Park in Shalimar Garden, Peshawar, has been reopened following directives from K-P Minister for Social Welfare, Syed Qasim Ali Shah, who instructed that banners advertising free entry be prominently displayed at the park’s entrance.

During his visit to Shalimar Park, the minister discovered that the facility designated for women was closed. He immediately ordered its reopening and directed the placement of banners to highlight free admission, ensuring women could access the park without obstacles.

Accompanied by the Director General of Metropolitan Peshawar and other officials, the minister received a detailed briefing on the park’s condition and facilities. Following the briefing, he instructed improvements in cleanliness, security, and basic amenities to enhance visitors’ experience.

Additionally, the minister announced plans to host a recreational festival exclusively for women, aiming to provide a safe and enjoyable environment. These initiatives underscore the government’s commitment to creating secure and accessible recreational spaces for women.