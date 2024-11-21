Fakhar Zaman Likely to Return Under Aqib Javed’s Leadership

Interim head coach of Pakistan’s national white-ball cricket team, Aqib Javed, has hinted at a potential comeback for opener Fakhar Zaman, contingent on the batter regaining full fitness.

Speaking at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium, Javed outlined his vision for the team while addressing the media on Wednesday.

Fakhar Zaman’s Fitness Key to Selection

Aqib Javed acknowledged Fakhar Zaman’s fitness challenges but remained optimistic about his return. “If Fakhar regains full fitness, he will definitely be considered for selection,” Javed confirmed. Fakhar, known for his explosive starts, could play a pivotal role in Pakistan’s upcoming campaigns if he recovers in time.

Building for the ICC Champions Trophy

Javed emphasized his dual role as interim coach and selector, focusing on strengthening Pakistan’s ODI setup ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy. “The primary objective of taking up this responsibility is to elevate the performance of the Pakistan team,” he stated.

Reflecting on lessons from the recent Australia tour, Javed said, “Our focus is to build the best possible ODI team. In Pakistan’s conditions, the role of spinners has always been vital. We aim to identify and nurture talent, enabling players to succeed at the international level.”

Zimbabwe Tour: A Test of Strategy

With the Zimbabwe tour around the corner, Javed expressed confidence in his ability to create a winning combination. “I have been coaching for 20 years, and for now, the focus is on building a winning team. Later, I will decide whether to continue as a selector or coach,” he remarked.

Looking Ahead

As Javed takes on the challenge of revamping Pakistan cricket, his strategic insights and focus on fitness, talent development, and team performance will be crucial in shaping Pakistan’s white-ball future.