The Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Australia vs India – Who Will Come Out on Top?

How did we get here? When did it exactly begin? Was it the unofficial tour of 1935? Was it the first-ever BGT game in Delhi in 1996? Was it the first-ever series between independent India and Australia in 1947?

Who started it? Was it Bradman? Bill Brown? Mankad? Hazare? Harvey? Border? Who was it?

77 years, 107 tests, 28 years of a coveted trophy born out of grudges, fights, unfulfilled destinies, blood, sweat, tears, and everything that defines a rivalry between true titans.

Defining Moments? Well, there’s no true “lack” of moments, is there? But what moment are we talking about? Sachin’s incredible Chennai 1998 assault? Or a certain Brett Lee’s arrival at MCG 1999? Or Dravid-Laxman’s millennium ushering Eden Gardens miracle of 2001? Gilchrist’s rouge bunch of 2004? Smith’s Bradman-esque 2014? Or maybe Clarke’s 2011 gold run against all the odds? Pujara’s endless resilience of 2018? Bhuvneshwar and Umesh’s “didn’t see that coming, did you?” spell at Dharamshala 2017? 36 all-out maybe? Pant’s 89?

Apologies if you feel like I am asking too many questions and giving no answers. But the questions themselves are something that keeps changing. In 1947, it was the beginning of a rivalry that would go on for decades, centuries, and possibly several millennials. In 1996, it became about upholding the legacy of two true legends of the true icons of the game, Sunil Gavaskar, and Allan Border.

At Eden Gardens in 2001, it was a fight about dignity, existence, and immorality. In 2003, it was about achieving something that the predecessors never achieved, In 2004 it was about repeating what the predecessors had achieved in 1956 and 1969.

2007? We were back to fighting for dignity. 2011? About proving what happens when a proven warrior like Michael Clarke takes the field against every doubt, question, and naysayer amidst the charters of a crumbling empire.

2014, about the arrival of the new generation. A result that didn’t present the true picture of the scuffle that had taken place. The memories of a departed friend(Hughes) and the rise of a new Indian leader through the dark clouds of scrutiny and doom. Australia won the big prize but they knew what was going to strike them in the future.

2017, a battle for ages. Every moment an event and every drop of sweat and blood had its value, a result that was achieved on the back of relentless fighting people that were willing to take a mantle that they were never meant to, people trying to pull off the impossible for 20 days straight.

In 2018 and 2020, someone silly FC cricketer’s nephew stood between Australia and their destiny. Blow to the body, mind, and an unrelenting pandemic.

See this is the thing about Border Gavaskar Trophy. The questions never end, the standards are never set, and the answers are never truly found.

Rohit? Cummins? Virat? Smith? Gill? Marnus? Jaiswal? Pant? Head? Rahul? Marsh? Hazelwood? Bumrah? Starc? Or maybe Lyon?

Who will be standing atop the top of the test cricketing mountain? India or Australia? I don’t know.

Whose career might be kicked to the curb? I don’t know.

Who might emerge as an unexpected savior in adversity?

There’s way too many questions here and words are not enough to answer them but the 5 Tests between Australia and India in the 2024 winter sure as hell answer at least a few of.

About the Author: Aman Patel, A long-term viewer and student of the game. Specialises in cricket from the 2000s.