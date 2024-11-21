Jahangir Khan Rallies Behind Pakistan Blind Cricket Team Ahead of World Cup

As Pakistan proudly hosts the 4th T20 Blind Cricket World Cup, legendary sports icons Jahangir Khan and Islahuddin Siddiqui have extended their heartfelt support and best wishes to the Pakistan Blind Cricket Team.

Both champions of their respective sports underscored the importance of celebrating and empowering visually impaired athletes who continue to make the nation proud.

Jahangir Khan Applauds Blind Cricket Council’s Efforts

Squash legend Jahangir Khan lauded the efforts of the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) and its chairman, Syed Sultan Shah, for organizing the prestigious event.

“I hope this successful initiative will boost blind cricket in Pakistan at both national and international levels,” Jahangir said.

He called on the entire nation to rally behind the team, emphasizing the need for collective support to uplift the players and the sport itself.

Islahuddin Praises Players’ Resilience

Former hockey captain and Olympian Islahuddin Siddiqui joined Jahangir Khan and commended the resilience and achievements of Pakistan’s blind cricketers, recognizing their contributions to the country’s global reputation.

“They have elevated Pakistan’s dignity with their high morale and exceptional performances. I am confident they will once again make us proud and gift the nation another World Cup victory,” remarked Islahuddin.

Blind Cricket: A Beacon of Inspiration

Both sports legends highlighted that blind cricket serves as a shining example of the exceptional capabilities of visually impaired individuals.

They urged the nation to celebrate these athletes, who overcome challenges to achieve greatness and to provide unwavering support as they aim for glory in the World Cup.