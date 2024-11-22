Private School Introduces Pakistan’s First AI Teacher

A private school in Karachi has introduced Pakistan’s first AI-powered teacher, setting a new benchmark in the country’s educational sector.

Named Ainee, the AI teacher has been deployed at a school in Gulshan-e-Iqbal and is designed to assist with subjects for grade 5 students, including mathematics, science, and languages.

The AI teacher can answer student queries, monitor academic progress, and tailor lessons according to individual learning paces. The initiative combines advanced artificial intelligence with classroom teaching, aiming to provide a personalized and adaptive learning experience.

This breakthrough aligns with Pakistan’s increasing focus on AI integration in various sectors. In a related development, the federal government is gearing up to unveil its first Artificial Intelligence (AI) Policy by early 2025.




The policy will focus on strengthening cybersecurity, enabling real-time detection and response to cyber threats, and helping to prevent data breaches. It is also expected to bolster the digital economy and support the country’s vision of becoming a “Digital Pakistan.”

The upcoming AI policy aims to improve Pakistan’s standing in global cybersecurity rankings. Currently ranked among the top 40 nations in the Global Cybersecurity Index 2024, Pakistan aspires to move into the top 10–15 in the coming years, leveraging AI-driven initiatives.

At the Cyber Threat Intelligence 2024 conference, Syed Junaid Imam, Member IT at the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom, stated that the AI policy would focus heavily on cybersecurity. “AI is crucial for ensuring secure cyberspace,” he emphasized, highlighting the government’s commitment to advancing digital transformation.

Arsalan Khattak

>