Punjab to Distribute Three-Marla Plots for Low-Income Families

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved a new initiative to allocate three Marla plots to residents across the province to provide affordable housing for low-income families.

The decision was made during a meeting in Lahore on Friday, where it was announced that the scheme would begin in Chistian. 666 plots will be distributed in the initial phase to eligible applicants.

Additionally, significant progress has been reported under the “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” housing project. The first installment of loans has already been disbursed to over 900 applicants, and the government plans to furnish and equip the first five homes completed under the program.

This initiative is part of the provincial government’s broader strategy to address the housing crisis and improve living conditions in Punjab, the most populous region in the country.

According to officials, data for 50,000 applicants has been sent for verification, with 38,000 applications confirmed. The program’s online portal has attracted over 600,000 registered users and received 325,000 applications.

The Punjab government has set an ambitious goal to construct 47,000 houses by the end of this year, with a target of 100,000 homes by December of next year. These measures aim to make homeownership a reality for thousands of families in the province.