WWE SmackDown: Paul Heyman Returns as Bloodline Civil War Ensues

This week’s WWE SmackDown delivered a series of shocking moments and intense confrontations, culminating in the return of Paul Heyman and the revelation of the fifth member of the OG Bloodline for Survivor Series: WarGames.

Solo Sikoa Demands Roman Reigns’ Surrender

The show opened with a recap of last week’s events before transitioning to the arena, where Solo Sikoa and the New Bloodline made their entrance. Sikoa, in a brief but impactful promo, demanded that Roman Reigns surrender when he arrived at the arena, setting the tone for the night’s drama.

Chelsea Green Advances in WWE Women’s U.S. Title Tournament

The first match of the night featured a triple-threat quarterfinal in the Women’s U.S. Title Tournament, with Chelsea Green, Bianca Belair, and Blair Davenport vying for advancement. Each competitor played their role perfectly: Belair as the powerhouse, Davenport as the vicious heel, and Green as the cunning opportunist.

The match took a turn when Belair left to assist Jade Cargill backstage, allowing Green to capitalize with an Unprettier on Davenport for the win, earning surprising applause from the crowd.

Nakamura Torments LA Knight Again

In a continuation of their rivalry, Shinsuke Nakamura once again targeted LA Knight. Before Knight’s match against Santos Escobar could begin, Nakamura delivered a pre-recorded promo, distracting Knight and allowing Escobar to attack.

Despite the interference, Knight managed to secure a victory with his BFT finisher, only to be ambushed by Nakamura post-match.

Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens’ Emotional Faceoff

Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens engaged in a heated face-to-face confrontation, with Owens blaming Rhodes for his past alliance with Reigns, which nearly ended Owens’ career. The exchange was intense but ultimately unresolved, leaving tensions high between the two.

Bayley and Naomi vs. Tiffany and Candice Ends in Chaos

Bayley and Naomi teamed up against Candice LeRae and Tiffany Stratton, who were vying for Nia Jax’s favor. The match was marred by arguments between LeRae and Stratton, leading to a disqualification finish.

The chaos escalated with the arrival of Iyo Sky, Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, and Rhea Ripley, who wielded a kendo stick to clear the ring, further building anticipation for the women’s WarGames match.

Montez Ford Gets Revenge on Tommaso Ciampa

In the main event of WWE SmackDown, Montez Ford sought retribution against Tommaso Ciampa for costing The Street Profits a match the previous week. The match showcased both competitors’ skills, with Ford ultimately securing the win. An enraged Ciampa attacked Ford post-match, leading to a brawl involving Angelo Dawkins and Johnny Gargano, highlighting the growing tensions within the roster.

Paul Heyman Returns with CM Punk

WWE SmackDown’s final segment featured a confrontation between the two Bloodline factions. Solo Sikoa offered reconciliation, but before Reigns could respond, Paul Heyman made a surprise return, introducing CM Punk as the fifth member of Reigns’ team.

The arena erupted as Punk’s music played and chaos ensued, with Reigns’ team overpowering the New Bloodline, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the upcoming WWE Survivor Series: WarGames.

ALSO READ Mike Tyson vs Logan Paul at WrestleMania?

Match Card

WWE Women’s U.S. Title Tournament Chelsea Green def. Bianca Belair and Blair Davenport Singles Match LA Knight def. Santos Escobar Tag Team Match Naomi & Bayley def. Candice LeRae & Tiffany Stratton (DQ) Singles Match Montez Ford def. Tommaso Ciampa