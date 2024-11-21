WWE NXT: No.1 Contender Ridge Holland Dismantles Chase U

The November 19 edition of WWE NXT was a night filled with high-stakes matches and dramatic developments, setting the stage for the upcoming Deadline event on December 7.

With multiple Iron Survivor Challenge qualifiers and a pivotal No. 1 Contender’s match, the future of NXT was significantly impacted.

Nathan Frazer Punches His Ticket to Deadline

Nathan Frazer emerged victorious in his Iron Survivor Qualifying Match against Eddy Thorpe, securing his place at Deadline. Frazer’s speed and agility were on full display as he navigated the chaos at ringside, ultimately hitting a Phoenix Splash to clinch the win. As one-half of the NXT Tag Team Champions, Frazer’s victory adds another layer of intrigue to the upcoming event.

Stephanie Vaquer Advances to Iron Survivor Challenge

In a highly anticipated Women’s Iron Survivor Qualifier, Stephanie Vaquer defeated Jaida Parker. The match was a showcase of technical prowess, with Vaquer targeting Parker’s shoulder and Parker focusing on Vaquer’s back. The turning point came when Lola Vice distracted Parker, allowing Vaquer to execute a double underhook neckbreaker for the win.

Tony D’Angelo Overcomes Brooks Jensen

NXT North American Champion Tony D’Angelo secured a hard-fought victory over Brooks Jensen. Despite Jensen’s aggressive comeback and an injury to D’Angelo’s knee, The Don prevailed with a powerful Spinebuster. However, the post-match attack on his knee left D’Angelo in a vulnerable state.

Petrovic and Adonis Find Their Groove

Karmen Petrovic and Ashante “Thee” Adonis triumphed over Brinley Reece and Dion Lennox in a Mixed Tag Team Match. Initially struggling with their teamwork, Petrovic and Adonis found their rhythm, culminating in Petrovic’s decisive high kick to secure the victory.

Zaria Earns Her Place in the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge

Zaria delivered a commanding performance against Wren Sinclair to qualify for the Iron Survivor Challenge. Despite Sinclair’s efforts and assistance from Charlie Dempsey, Zaria’s Spear and F5 combination sealed her victory and her spot at Deadline.

Chaos in the Women’s Division

Fatal Influence issued a bold statement to the women’s division, leading to Fallon Henley’s open challenge for the Women’s North American Championship. The challenge sparked a massive brawl involving Lash Legend, Jakara Jackson, Adriana Rizzo, and Nikkita Lyons. Tatum Paxley capitalized on the chaos, laying out Henley and positioning herself as a formidable challenger.

Ridge Holland Ends Chase U

In the main event, Ridge Holland defeated Andre Chase to become the No. 1 Contender for the NXT Championship, effectively ending Chase U. Holland’s dominance was evident as he overpowered Chase, despite interference attempts from Duke Hudson, Thea Hail, and Riley Osborne. A Redeemer DDT sealed Chase’s fate, marking the end of an era for Chase U.

Match Card

Iron Survivor Qualifying Match Nathan Frazer def. Eddy Thorpe Women’s Iron Survivor Qualifier Stephanie Vaquer def. Jaida Parker Singles Match Tony D’Angelo def. Brooks Jensen Mixed Tag Team Match Karmen Petrovic & Ashante “Thee” Adonis def. Brinley Reece & Dion Lennox Iron Survivor Qualifying Match Zaria def. Wren Sinclair NXT Championship No. 1 Contender’s Match Ridge Holland def. Andre Chase

This week’s NXT delivered significant storyline advancements and set the stage for future confrontations, ensuring that the road to Deadline is filled with anticipation and excitement.