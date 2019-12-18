China Postpones UN Security Council Meeting on Kashmir

China has postponed a United Nations Security Council meeting to discuss the deteriorating situation in Kashmir.

The meeting planned for Tuesday was postponed after the UN peacekeeping mission in Kashmir was not ready to give a briefing. The mission has been deployed in the disputed region since the 1949 ceasefire between Pakistan and India.

Chinese diplomats in the UN had requested a closed-door briefing after Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had called it in response to the barbarianism in Kashmir. However, the briefing had to be postponed as UN peacekeepers in Kashmir were not ready.

Diplomatic sources quoted the Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jun informing the council that he will request a meeting again once the mission is ready to provide a briefing.

We all know the Security Council has received a letter from the foreign minister of Pakistan requesting Security Council discussions and discussions are going on.

Commenting on the development, Pakistan’s Ambassador to UN, Munir Akram, said:

The situation presents a present danger to peace and security in our region. We welcome the fact that the council remains seized of the matter.

The council first met behind closed doors in August this year when India annexed the special status of the occupied Kashmir. Since then, the Himalayan valley has been under siege with the lockdown entering the 136th day.