SHC Halts PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik from Performing Duties

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has barred Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Arshad Mahmood Malik, from discharging official responsibilities.

General Secretary of the PIA’s Senior Staff Association (SSA), Safdar Anjum, had earlier lodged a petition against CEO PIA in SHC. A two-member bench of the SHC was hearing the petition.

According to reports, the petition contended that Air Marshal Arshad Mahmood Malik shall be removed from the office as he neither has required educational background nor the adequate experience of serving in the aviation industry.

Besides, SHC has ordered Deputy Attorney General to appear before the court on 22nd January and apprise the bench with the government’s stance on the matter. SHC has also imposed a ban on new recruitments, transfers, and terminations in the PIA.

On 11th October 2018, the federal cabinet had approved the appointment of Air Marshal Arshad Mahmood Malik as the Chairman of PIA. Later, on 2nd April 2019, Arshad Mahmood Malik was appointed at the post of CEO of PIA.