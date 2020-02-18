Govt Will Finalize Privatization of Two Power Plants in April

The federal government has decided to complete the privatization of two RLNG power plants located at Haveli Bahadarshah and Balloki by mid of April 2020.

The 8th meeting of the Transaction Committee for Privatization of National Power Parks Management Company Limited (NPPMCL) was jointly chaired by the Minister for Privatization/Chairman, Privatization Commission (PC) and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum, Nadeem Baber on Monday.

Minister Mohammed Mian Soomro assured in the meeting that the commission will complete the privatization of these power plants by mid of April 2020.

Chairman National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), Chief Executive Officer NPPMCL, Secretary Privatization, PC board members, representatives from Power Division, Petroleum Division: Pakistan State Oil (PSO), Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL), Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC), financial advisors, and the PC team attended the meeting.

”We are moving closer towards privatization of these RLNG power plants, and all the stakeholders are committed to proceeding in line with the decision of Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCOP) and directions of the prime minister,” said Mohammed Mian Soomro.

Chairman NEPRA reported significant progress in matters within his purview.

The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum, Nadeem, said that the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum had been fully cooperating and would be persistent in its support to resolve relevant matters in order to expedite the process.

The inauguration of Virtual Data Room (VDR), in NPPMCL most of the information for the potential investors has been uploaded after verification by the NPPMCL team.