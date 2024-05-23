New Intermediate Exam Schedule Announced by Karachi Board

By Arsalan Khattak | Published May 23, 2024 | 3:33 pm

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) announced a new schedule for the intermediate exams on Thursday.

According to the schedule, the intermediate exams will commence on June 1 and conclude on July 1. Approximately 290,000 students will be taking the exams, with science group papers scheduled for the morning and general group exams in the evening.

All science group exams will be held from 9 am to 12 pm, while general group exams are scheduled from 2 pm to 5 pm, as stated in the notification.

The new schedule was announced a day after Chairman Prof Nasim Ahmed Memon of the Board of Intermediate Education, Karachi (BIEK), confirmed that exams would commence on June 1.

He explained that holding exams from May 28 was not feasible. The BIEK chairman stated that it wasn’t possible to conduct both matric and intermediate exams in the same centers simultaneously.

Earlier, the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) revealed a fresh schedule for the postponed matric exams due to a heatwave alert.

As per the schedule released by Controller Examination Khalid Ehsan, the 9th standard’s Urdu paper is set for May 28, followed by the 10th standard’s Sindhi paper on May 29.

Furthermore, the 9th standard’s Islamic Studies paper has been rescheduled for May 30, and the 10th standard’s Pakistan Studies paper will now be held on May 31.

