Man Arrested for Hitting Traffic Police With His Car in Karachi

By Arsalan Khattak | Published May 23, 2024 | 3:29 pm

A man has been arrested for running over a traffic police official after violating a traffic signal in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

Near the Saudi Embassy on May 20, Traffic Constable Sadaqat attempted to stop a vehicle from running a red light. However, instead of stopping, the driver accelerated, leading to the incident.

As the constable stepped in front of the vehicle, the driver didn’t stop and ran over him. The impact threw Constable Sadaqat onto the car’s bonnet.

Despite this, he held on and managed to stay on top of the vehicle as the driver tried to escape. Despite the situation, the driver continued attempting to evade arrest, leading another policeman on a motorcycle to capture the incident on video.

Eventually, the traffic police managed to stop the vehicle and arrested the driver, identified as Ali Hassan, son of Malik Bashir. He was then taken to the Gizri Police Station to face multiple charges under the Pakistan Penal Code.

