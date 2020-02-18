Sindh is Preparing Master Plans for Improving Development in 17 Cities: Chief Secretary

Sindh Chief Secretary, Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, has said that the government is working on master plans for the development of 17 cities in the province which will be ready by December this year.

He made these remarks during a meeting with a delegation of the 42nd Specialized Training Program comprising of 45 government officers at Sindh Secretariat.

The chief secretary told the delegation that a master plan for important cities like Karachi, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, Nawabshah, Umarkot, and Sanghar is being prepared.

Other cities that will be redesigned include Islamkot, Jamshoro, Mithi, Naushahro Feroze, Dadu, Mitiari, Umerkot, and Tando Allahyar.

Following global standards, the Sindh government employed 70 percent of locals in the construction of the Thar coal power plant and an airport in Thar.

After restoring peace in Karachi, the chief secretary said that the provincial government is now focusing on the civic infrastructure of the metropolis.

Currently, some 449 new civic projects, including those related to water supplies and construction of roads, are underway in Karachi. These projects will be completed by June 2020

The Sindh Chief Secretary stated that most of the infrastructure projects, including the construction of roads, flyovers, and underpasses with a cumulative length of 150 km have been completed.

He highlighted that the Sindh government is currently working on special projects for the port city. These include Competitive and Livable City of Karachi, Karachi Neighborhood Improvement Project, Karachi Water, and Sewerage Services Improvement Project, and Bus Rapid Transit Service.

“Moreover, we are also working on the schemes that fall under CPEC. Dhabeji Special Economic Zone and the Karachi Circular Railway project, to name a few,” the chief secretary added.