Consultation Committee Decides to Take Public Feedback on Social Media Rules

Posted 1 hour ago by Press Release

Formed under the directions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, the first meeting of the Consultation Committee on Citizen Protection (against online harm) Rules 2020 was held today at PTA Headquarters.

In the meeting, the Committee decided to immediately initiate a broad-based, open consultation process with all stakeholders including civil society, human and digital rights groups, social media platforms (technology companies) and media etc. to solicit constructive input to address the concerns expressed by different forums.

A questionnaire seeking input from all stakeholders will be posted on the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) website.

A tentative schedule for the consultation process will also be posted on the PTA website, accordingly. The Committee has encouraged feedback from all stakeholders including the general public during the consultation process.

