Zong 4G Launches An Affordable Roaming Bundle With LTE Data for Qatar

Zong 4G has today announced the launch of an exciting new roaming bundle for its customers transiting or traveling to Qatar.

The Qatar bundle has been introduced to cater to the needs of thousands of Pakistanis that either travel to or transit from Qatar. Zong 4G’s customers will seamlessly connect as soon as they land in Qatar and will experience the fastest and most affordable LTE services.

The bundle is available exclusively for postpaid customers and is priced at just PKR 3000 (exclusive of taxes) offering 60 Voice Minutes, 60 SMS and 10 GB data.

“Zong 4G is committed in its quest of transcending borders through its ubiquitous network. We understand the need of customers to remain connected with an unlimited geographical network, hence we are steadfast in our commitment to enable our customers to “discover the world and roam worry-free while traveling. The launch of a roaming bundle for Qatar, is a testament to deliver unrivalled connectivity experience anywhere and everywhere!,” said the company’s spokesperson.

Zong 4G has always endeavored to bring the most innovative and world-class services and solutions to customers. Offering flexibility and ease-of-use, the postpaid customers can experience unmatched connectivity while traveling or transiting to Qatar as well as other popular destinations across the globe.

Leveraging on the award-winning 4G services of Pakistan, Zong 4G has cemented its position as a frontrunner in the industry by offering LTE roaming across 75 countries and at more than 20,000 global destinations to the valued customers.