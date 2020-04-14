Jazz to Fund 1000 COVID-19 Tests at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) spreads across Pakistan, the health system is increasingly under pressure. One of the biggest issues being faced is the limited availability of free of cost testing for the destitute population.

Realizing this as an urgent need, Jazz has donated PKR 8 million to Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC), which shall fund 1000 COVID-19 tests. SKMCH&RC is a site designated for COVID-19 testing and has so far conducted over 500 free of cost tests on those who fulfilled the initial testing criteria.

This donation is a part of the PKR 1.2 billion COVID-19 relief support that Jazz recently announced. The support includes short to mid-term initiatives aimed to limit the negative impact of the pandemic, primarily for the most vulnerable communities.

“I understand that the policymakers are trying their best to ensure an adequate supply of testing equipment nationwide, but we had to reach out to the private sector for urgent support. My greatest gratitude to Jazz for answering our call and supporting this humanitarian cause at a crucial stage. We will now revamp our testing efforts to clamp down on the virus spreading beyond control,” Dr. Faisal Sultan, CEO, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust.

SKMCH&RC has been at the forefront throughout the outbreak and is watching this developing situation very closely. Apart from being the designated testing site for the virus, the institution has also agreed to provide beds for the treatment of patients with coronavirus.

“Jazz has always been a strong supporter of SKMCH&RC and the ideology it stands for. The decision to support the institution during this critical time was unanimous as we believe they can create a positive impact in the fight against this pandemic,” said Jazz CEO Aamir Ibrahim. “As the leading mobile operator, we have a duty to support the health authorities and medical institutions during these critical times by leveraging our resources, digital expertise and nationwide footprint. To every one of the heroes on our front lines, we thank you.”

Jazz has always supported SKMCH&RC and has, in the past, been one of the leading philanthropists for the medical institution. The mobile operator chose to answer the call for assistance during a time when every individual and corporate, alike, need to play their roles for the nation’s benefit.