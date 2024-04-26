Motorway Police Extends Deadline for Submitting Applications for 2,300+ Jobs

The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) has announced an extension of the deadline for online applications on the National Job Portal for 2,331 vacancies ranging from grade 7 to 15, now accepting submissions until May 31, 2024, according to a press release.

Due to reported technical difficulties, particularly from remote areas, the deadline extension aims to accommodate all potential applicants. The terms and conditions outlined in the initial job advertisement remain unchanged, and candidates who have already submitted their applications need not reapply. Interested individuals can access the online application forms through the National Job Portal website, www.njp.gov.pk.

On April 25, 2024, the Motorway Police introduced new job opportunities, offering a variety of roles for interested candidates. The NHMP aims to recruit individuals to fulfill diverse positions such as assistants, paramedical staff, field assistants, UDCs, photographers, stenotypists, and patrolling officers, recognizing the importance of ensuring smooth access to roads and ports for national development.

As per the recent job advertisement, the Establishment Division has authorized the hiring process for 2,331 C/JPO (139-07) positions within the NHMP, spanning grades BS-07 to BS-15. For detailed eligibility criteria and educational requirements, candidates are encouraged to visit the Motorway Police website at www.nhmp.gov.pk.

Here is the list of NHMP posts available for jobs and their number of vacancies.