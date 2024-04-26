UHS Announces to Expedite Degree Issuance After Final Results

The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has decided to accelerate the process of issuing degrees to students within three months of their final examination results. This decision was made during the 79th Syndicate meeting chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ahsan Waheed Rathore.

This initiative aims to minimize waiting periods for candidates and streamline the degree issuance process. Additionally, it was decided to imprint “On Court Orders” on degrees and transcripts resulting from judicial rulings.

The syndicate also approved the UHS Revised Service Statutes 2024. With the establishment of the UHS College of Pharmacy, a public notice will be issued to facilitate the affiliation of pharmacy colleges within Punjab’s geographical boundaries under the provisions of the UHS Ordinance 2002.

Furthermore, the syndicate endorsed the introduction of a 4-year BS Generic Nursing degree program at UHS, to be offered at the Jinnah campus. Presently, 79 nursing institutes are affiliated with the university.

Regarding private candidates seeking admission to the MS Nursing program, it was decided that they must complete three years of post-degree teaching service. They can either pay the full program fee or commit to teaching at UHS for three years after graduation, through a surety bond, which exempts them from fees.

Moreover, the meeting approved the creation of various administrative positions. Attendees included VC Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof. Khalid Masood Gondal, Pro VC UHS Prof. Nadia Naseem, Principal Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur Prof. Soufia Farrukh, Prof. Arshad Cheema, Dr. Zahid Pervaiz, Prof. Sidrah Saleem, Prof. Sarah Ghafoor, Dr. Muhammad Abbas, Professor Maryam Malik, Professor Samina Kausar, and additional secretaries of Punjab Specialized Healthcare department and Finance department.