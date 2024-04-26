Date Confirmed for Start of Sacrificial Animal Market in Karachi

To facilitate citizens in adhering to the traditions of Sunnah Ibrahimi during the forthcoming Islamic celebrations, the central market for sacrificial animals in Karachi is set to commence on May 10, 2024.

In line with the needs of Karachi’s residents, akin to the previous year, a dedicated cattle market will be established at Northern Bypass in Taisar Town.

ALSO READ PIA Announces Extra Flights to Northern Area

This market plays a pivotal role in bolstering economic development, particularly within Pakistan’s livestock sector. It serves as a focal point where thousands of traders from across the country converge to buy and sell millions of sacrificial animals.

The upcoming cattle market, spanning an area of 1000 acres at Taisar Town Northern Bypass, will maintain its tradition of stringent security measures, with the deployment of police and ranger services to ensure safety and order.

Moreover, traders are mandated to obtain a certificate from the Veterinary Department to verify the health of the livestock.