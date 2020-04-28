Coronavirus: World Case Count Passes 3 Million But Countries Eye Lockdown Exits

The worldwide coronavirus case count has passed 3 million in a new grim milestone. The US remains the virus’ global hub followed by Spain, Italy, France, Germany, UK, Turkey, Iran, and Russia as other majorly affected countries. The number of lives claimed by Covid-19 has jumped over 211,000 while recoveries are approaching 1 million.

But, the countries hit worst by the outbreak are now seeing some flattening on their virus charts, hinting at the possibility of their peak having passed. These new trends are giving some countries the courage to cautiously eye exit from virus lockdowns. Countries like Spain, Italy, New Zealand, China, Iran, and others have already begun to take baby steps towards normalcy. Even the US has begun charting a path out of the pandemic lockdown.

In Pakistan, the case numbers have touched 14,000 with deaths approaching 300. Although the outbreak is seeing a constant climb in the country, some experts and government officials maintain that its intensity here is low compared to other countries. The same thoughts were expressed by PM Imran Khan on Monday while presiding over a meeting on impact of Covid-19 on the country’s social fabric and economy.

Here are the latest updates:

9.00 am Worshippers attend Ramadan prayers while respecting social distancing restrictions VIDEO: Muslim worshippers attend Ramadan prayers while respecting social distancing restrictions next to the Kaaba in Mecca's Grand Mosque. Saudi Arabia has partially lifted its curfew but says it will maintain a round-the-clock lockdown in the holy city of Mecca pic.twitter.com/BhR18xmurA — AFP news agency (@AFP) April 28, 2020 8.00 am Pandemic far from over: WHO chief The coronavirus pandemic is “far from over” and is still disrupting normal health services, especially life-saving immunisation for children in the poorest countries, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday. The U.N. agency is concerned about rising numbers of cases and deaths in Africa, Eastern Europe, Latin America and some Asian countries, even as the numbers flatten or decline in some wealthier nations. WHO chief says pandemic far from over, worried about children https://t.co/sQeEVI0Q5q pic.twitter.com/PVOWHU7xvy — Reuters World (@ReutersWorld) April 27, 2020 7.00 am Governor Sindh Imran Ismail tests positive for coronavirus I have just been tested Covid 19 positive, Allah Kareem inshallah will fight it out. @ImranKhanPTI thought us to fight out the most difficult in life and I believe this is nothing against what we r prepared for. May Allah give strength to fight this Pandemic inshallah. — Imran Ismail (@ImranIsmailPTI) April 27, 2020 6.00 am Coronavirus lingers in air of crowded spaces, new study finds The new coronavirus appears to linger in the air in crowded spaces or rooms that lack ventilation, researchers found in a study that buttresses the notion that Covid-19 can spread through tiny airborne particles known as aerosols. At two hospitals in Wuhan, China, researchers found bits of the virus’s genetic material floating in the air of hospital toilets, an indoor space housing large crowds, and rooms where medical staff take off protective gear. The study, published Monday in the journal Nature Research, didn’t seek to establish whether the airborne particles could cause infections. The question of how readily the new virus can spread through the air has been a matter of debate. The World Health Organization has said the risk is limited to specific circumstances, pointing to an analysis of more than 75,000 cases in China in which no airborne transmission was reported. -Bloomberg 4.00 am Global coronavirus cases surpass 3 million Global coronavirus cases surpass 3 million, according to a Reuters tally https://t.co/AAkOKijevh — Reuters (@Reuters) April 27, 2020 2.00 am Advisory issued to all Media Houses for protection of workers: DC Islamabad Advisory issued to all Media Houses for taking steps for protection of their workers who are working in hazardous conditions yet profoundly neglected. They must be provided with appropriate protection gears. We have provided some support to the reporters but more is required. pic.twitter.com/43HV3S2qOa — Deputy Commissioner Islamabad (@dcislamabad) April 27, 2020

