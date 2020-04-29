Petrol Price May Fall by Rs. 20 Per Liter Starting May 1st

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Wednesday proposed to reduce prices of petroleum products up to Rs. 44 per litre for the month of May-2020 in the country.

According to the details, OGRA has recommended Rs. 20.68 per litre cut in the price of petrol, diesel Rs. 33.94 per litre, light diesel Rs. 24.57 per litre and kerosene oil by Rs. 44.07 per litre.

The summary for the revision of petroleum price for the month of May has been sent to the Ministry of Petroleum and after the prime minister’s approval, the new price will be announced for the public.

If approved, the new prices will come into effect from May 1.