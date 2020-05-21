Children’s Maths Book Banned for Using Pigs’ Images

Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board (PTCB) has banned a children’s mathematics book that had pigs’ images imprinted to help them solve basic arithmetic problems.

The book caused an uproar as parents were furious about this insensitivity. The situation escalated so much that the textbook board had to issue a clarification on Wednesday.

The notification said that the booklet series: Titled Infant Mathematics had been prohibited because it was published without prior approval of PTCB by M/S Sunrise Publications.

The book contains material and content failing under Section 10(5), of the Punjab Curriculum and Textbooks Board Act 2015 under which printing, publication, selling or prescribing in an institution of any textbook or supplementary material.

It says that the book might be detrimental for examination or assessment purposes.

[Anything] which contains anything repugnant to the injunction of Islam or contrary, to the integrity, defence or security of Pakistan or any part of Pakistan, public order or integrity cannot be approved.

The board has also swung into action against the publisher for publishing and selling the booklet without prior approval which is a violation of Section 10 of Punjab Curriculum and Textbooks Board Act 2015.

Punjab textbook board has further directed publishers to stop producing, printing, publishing, and selling of the book. Moreover, any institution using this book has been asked to comply with the directives and submit a compliance report within seven working days.