Govt to Use Tiger Force to Fight Against Locust Swarms

The government has decided to use the Corona Relief Tiger Force to fight against locust swarms. The decision was made during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s meeting with his special assistant on youth affairs, Usman Dar.

The two decided to engage Tiger Force to eradicate the threat of locusts to agricultural assets, adding to their responsibilities in the fight against coronavirus.

During the meeting, PM Khan said that the youth volunteer force will also assist the government with matters of national matters in the future.

The premier said that he will soon address the volunteers of Tiger Force and will advise them to ensure strict coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

During the discussion, Dar apprised Prime Minister that more than 165,000 volunteers diligently performed their duties, out of which over 136,000 youth were engaged in Punjab alone.

Following this, Special Assistant on Petroleum Division, Nadeem Babar, also called on PM Imran Khan. He briefed the premier regarding the ongoing reforms in the petroleum sector.

The Prime Minister said that the reform process should be further enhanced to improve the petroleum sector and provide relief to the people.