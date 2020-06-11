Oppo to Introduce 80W SuperVOOC 3.0 Fast Charging Next Year

Oppo has been the undisputed leader in fast charging technology in Smartphones for years. The company’s latest SuperVOOC 2.0 65W fast charging is currently the fastest charging technology in the market right now. The Chinese brand is now looking to break its own records yet again.

A renowned Chinese tipster on Weibo has revealed that Oppo is planning to introduce SuperVOOC 3.0 with an 80W power rating next year.

The current generation SuperVOOC 2.0 is present on a handful of Oppo phones such as the Find X2, Reno Ace, Realme X50 Pro, etc. These phones can charge up completely in just 30 minutes, so the 80W power rating is expected to decrease the charge time further by a few minutes.

If rumors turn out to be true, the charge time from 0 to 100% might drop to 20 minutes. This fast charging tech is expected in Oppo’s next year’s flagships such as the Find X3, Realme X60, Ace 3, etc.

On the other hand, Lenovo is preparing to unveil its first gaming phone and the company has confirmed support for 90W fast charging. The launch date for the Lenovo Legion gaming phone is not yet clear. Xiaomi is also rumored to unveil its 120W fast charging technology next year, and if that turns out to be true, it will be a sight to behold.

Needless to say, the charging speeds of next year’s flagship phones is going to be significantly faster.