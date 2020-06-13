Govt Has Received Rs. 2.20 Trillion Foreign Assistance in FY 2020-21

The government has received foreign assistance of Rs. 2.207 trillion for 2020-21 against Rs. 3.032 trillion budgeted for the current fiscal year which was later revised downward to Rs. 2.272 trillion.

External resources projected for 2020-21 are lower by around 37 percent and 3 percent respectively when compared with budgeted and revised estimates of 2019-20.

Additionally budgeted estimates of Rs. 503.566 billion are under the head of program loans and Rs. 1.425 trillion under the head of other loans.

Program loans estimated in the budget for 2020-21 are classified as Rs. 154.257 billion from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Rs. 82.5 billion from AIIB, Rs. 24.4 billion from the International Development Association (IDA) and Rs. 22.77 billion from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD).

The government has budgeted Rs. 211.068 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the next fiscal year for budgetary support against Rs. 357.450 billion budgeted for the current fiscal year which was later revised upward to Rs. 456.652 billion.

No money for budgetary support will be received from friendly countries for the next fiscal year, although Rs. 750 billion was budgeted for the current fiscal year under this head.

Further, the government has budgeted Rs. 165 billion from Saudi Arabia (short term) for the next fiscal year. The government had budgeted Rs. 480 billion for the current fiscal year from Saudi Arabia which was later revised to Rs. 138.84 billion.

For foreign commercial banks, Rs. 647.212 billion was budgeted for 2020-21 compared to Rs. 300 billion for 2019-20 which was later revised upward to Rs. 623.610 billion.

The government has budgeted Rs. 247.5 billion from Euro bond/ international Sukuk for 2020-21 against Rs. 450 billion budgeted for the current fiscal year which is revised to zero.