Jacobabad Records a Scorching 51°C on Tuesday

Jacobabad recorded the country’s highest temperature at 51°C in the last 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). Meanwhile, Larkana, Dadu, and Sibbi recorded 50°C during the past 24 hours.

Hot and dry weather will prevail in Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, and lower parts of KP this week as mercury is expected to fluctuate between 40° and 45°C in most parts of the country.

ALSO READ

Coronavirus Will Peak in Pakistan by the End of July: Experts

However, the first spell of pre-monsoon rainfall is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Sialkot, Gujarat, Gujranwala, Jhelum, Haripur, Abbottabad, Muzaffarabad this weekend. Tharparkar district will receive pre-monsoon rainfall this week as well.

Monsoon season is expected to start in the last week of June across Pakistan, earlier than expected.

ALSO READ

Indian Media Goes into Propaganda Overdrive, Claims 43 Chinese Soldiers Were Killed

PMD has forecast 10% more rainfall than usual across the country during the upcoming monsoon season. Sindh and Azad Jammu & Kashmir regions will receive 20% more rainfall than normal.

PMD has already directed governments of both Sindh and Azad Jammu & Kashmir to undertake precautionary measures to avoid loss of life and property during the monsoon season.

Via: PMD