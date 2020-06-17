Lenovo Flex 5G 2-in-1 Launched With 24-Hour Battery

Lenovo has launched its first 5G-capable laptop dubbed Lenovo Flex 5G announced at the CES 2020 under the name Yoga 5G. Where the laptop is one of its kind due to its 5G compatibility, it comes with a steep price tag and ordinary specifications that might be a turn off for many.

Design and Display

The Lenovo Flex 5G has a typical Lenovo laptop aesthetic with a 360-degree rotating display. It is built around a 14-inch 1920 x 1080 IPS display with 400 nits of maximum brightness and support for 10 points multi-touch.

Internals and Storage

The laptop is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx processor launched way back in 2018. The processor is topped with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which is not exactly mind-blowing. The fact that memory chips are soldered on is a huge bummer as you won’t be able to upgrade it down the line. It’s almost like the company is forcing customers to look for other promising alternatives.

Other specifications include a 720p HD webcam with infrared with Windows Hello compatibility, two USB 3.1 Type-C ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Bluetooth 5.0. Unfortunately, the laptop does not support the latest Wi-Fi 6. Moreover, 5G support is exclusive to Verizon users in the US.

Battery and Pricing

Lenovo Flex 5G is fueled by a 60Whr that charges via a 45W adapter over USB-C. Lenovo claims that it can last you 24 hours when fully charged.

It will be available for sale in the US on June 18th for $1399. At this price, users can get far better value from other brands like Dell and HP’s convertibles. Although, it is up to them whether they want to trade blazing fast internet speeds for high-end specifications.