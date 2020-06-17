Nestlé Pakistan Releases Report On ‘Creating Shared Value’

Nestlé Pakistan, as part of its global and local obligations, believes in Creating Shared Value for the communities in which it works and operates. Each year, Nestlé Pakistan publishes its Nestlé in Society: Creating Shared Value (CSV) Report. The objective is to share a yearly update of its key CSV initiatives impacting societies and communities across Pakistan.

The company recently published its ‘Nestlé in Society: Creating Shared Value (CSV) 2019 report highlighting its three main focus areas globally: for individuals and families, for communities, and for the planet. The health a company is intrinsically linked to the health and resilience of the society it operates in; this is why Nestlé’s purpose is to enhance quality of life and contribute to a healthier future.

It’s worth mentioning here that Nestlé being a signatory to the UN Global Compact for Ethical Business, is committed to the stakeholders and the communities for mutual growth and sustainability.

Talking about Nestle’s Creating Shared Value (CSV) philosophy, Waqar Ahmad, Head of Corporate Affairs, Nestlé Pakistan, said, “Our CSV initiatives are geared towards addressing the challenges faced by the country, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Nestlé Pakistan is playing its role in community engagement and enhancement through various programs for its focus areas.”

The Nestlé for Healthier Kids (N4HK) program this year has reached out to more than 220,000 children in urban and suburban areas, training over 1100 teachers on nutrition awareness in 280 schools across the country, in light of the malnutrition challenges the country faces. The company has extended the outreach of the program by roping in new partners and Nestlé is now collaborating with ten partners in total on this project.

The training of mothers and teachers is also a continuous activity. The curriculum consisting of book in English and Urdu targeting different age groups has been designed and introduced. The program has also extended its outreach with new partnerships in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Sindh.

Another CSV initiative, the Nestlé-BISP Rural Women Sales Program, under the government’s Ehsaas initiative, has helped more than 900 BISP beneficiaries work as rural sales agents across 12 districts of Punjab and Sindh, and imparted relevant nutrition knowledge amongst 1700 women, beyond sales training. As part of this program, Nestlé Pakistan has also improved beneficiaries’ access to financing by disbursing micro-loans worth PKR 2 million to these women through Akhuwat.

The Nestlé Chaunsa Project, in partnership with Mango Research Institute (MRI), aims to improve the livelihood of farmers within the Chaunsa Mango sector by strategic CSV intervention through implementation and replication of Best Farm Practices. The ultimate objective of the Chaunsa Project is to make these mango growers an integral part of Nestlé’s value chain.

The results of the endeavors have been quite fruitful, as the partner farms for pilot phase have shown considerable improvement both in quality and quantity of Chaunsa Mangoes due to the implementation of best farm practices. As a pilot project, the company procured a limited quantity of Chaunsa Mangoes in 2018, with increasing the volume in 2019, from the project farms thus making these farmers a part of company’s supply chain.

The company has made the commitment to continue the project in the coming years to enhance the quality of the Chaunsa Mango in Pakistan, resulting in the socio-economic uplift of the small and medium Mango farmers in the country.

As part of Nestlé continuous effort to enhance farms profitability and quality of raw milk, it’s Agriculture Services has come out with various schemes, including import of superior cows. Induction of more than 15,000 cows (2016-19) with superior genetic potential has contributed to significant growth in direct farm milk with marked improvement in milk quality and traceability.

Over 50,000 farmers trained in Farmer Help Camps (2016-19). Furthermore, 13,000 women were trained in best farm practices (2016-19), 11 women entrepreneurs were developed and 300 women were made a part of Nestlé milk collection Value Chain.

The Nestlé-NH&MP Drivers Training Institute is a fully equipped facility that has been providing training under the supervision of experts, not just to the drivers of Nestlé Pakistan and NH&MP, but also catering for the drivers’ training needs of other public and corporate organizations of the country. The entire facility features a driving safety training track, two blocks comprising classrooms and a high-tech driving simulator.

Till date, the Drivers Safety Program has trained more than 23,700 drivers, including over 6,100 Nestlé drivers. The company has also developed another Drivers Training Facility in Karachi, again in partnership with NH&MP to focus on safe driving trainings for drivers in the South.

Water is a shared and precious resource to be managed sustainably by all users. Geared towards water stewardship, Nestlé Pakistan with its collective action initiative, ‘Caring for Water – Pakistan’ partnered with organizations such as LUMS, UVAS, WWF Pakistan, SDPI and PARC to address the shared water challenges. It has helped save 391 million liters of water in 2019 by installing drip irrigation system on 139 acres in partnership with the Punjab government.

The issue of plastic waste in the environment is one of the most pressing global challenges the world faces today. The company has made a commitment to make 100% of its packaging reusable or recyclable by 2025, with a particular focus on avoiding plastics waste.

In line with this, Nestlé has signed an MoU with District Council Hunza, Gilgit Baltistan Waste Management Company and Karakoram Area Development Organization for Clean Hunza Project, that will encourage waste management of 150,000 kgs of plastics, followed by collection of 50,000 kgs paper packaging in the area with an increase of 10% annually.

The year also marked the launch of Nestlé Cares, the Global Employee Volunteer Program, aimed at enhancing volunteer activities and providing employees the opportunity to make an impact. Nestlé Pakistan launched ‘Nestlé Cares’ as part of Prime Minister’s Clean Green Pakistan initiative with Ministry of Climate Change, also kicked-off tree plantation drive by planting more than 50,000 trees across its sites.

“At Nestlé, we believe in the philosophy of Creating Shared Value (CSV). It is our belief that for a company to be able to create value for its shareholders, it must also create value for society,” Waqar said, elaborating that at Nestlé, social responsibility does not end with a few philanthropic activities.

“Instead, CSV is embedded in our business model; where direct engagement and support to communities is extended across the value chain. This adds value to the business and supports socioeconomic development for the communities,” he said.

Nestlé’s CSV initiatives are in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations. The company believes that the private sector has a major role to play in implementing the development goals, especially when it comes to bringing livelihood opportunities, promoting diversity and ensuring safe water and sanitation while protecting the Earth’s natural resources.

And this can only be achieved through collective action, corporate partnerships and with the support of its respected stakeholders.

Explore the report to find out more about how is Nestlé Pakistan Creating Shared Value here.