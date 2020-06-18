Vivo Y30 is Quite The Looker With a Massive Battery [Review]

With its focus on Generation-Z, Vivo has launched its latest Y-series smartphone, the Vivo Y30, in Pakistan. The budet friendly smartphone comes with features like iView Display, AI Quad Cameras, and a huge 5000mAh battery, all for Rs. 27,999.

Contrary to popular belief, rich specifications and cheap price tag do not necessarily make a great smartphone. Here’s a detailed review of the recently launched Vivo Y30.

Overall, the device is a budget friendly mid-ranger that comes with an elegant and refined design, an impressive battery, and all the processing power a normal user would need.

Design and Display

The first thing you notice when you look at a smartphone is its display. Vivo Y30 comes with a 6.47-inch iView Display, a 90.7 percent screen-to-body ratio and a punch-hole cutout for the single front camera. The high screen-to-body ratio and tall 19.5:9 display can rival even more expensive Smartphones when it comes to watching videos and playing games.

Like other Vivo smartphones, the Y30 also comes with an eye protection mode for visual comfort. To some extent, it does help in reducing eye strain, but it definitely helps a lot when using the device in the dark.

As far as the resolution is concerned, the 720p display comes with 266 PPI, which should be satisfactory for everyone but pixel peepers.

As far as the design is concerned, the smartphone comes in a plastic build with a stylish reflective pattern on the back. For those who don’t want to get finger-prints all over the phone, there is an included transparent case in the box.

Processing

Vivo Y30 is powered by the Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 processor topped with 4 Gb RAM and 64 GB onboard expandable storage.

The processor, although not very high-end, should be able to handle almost all everday tasks with ease. The Y30 will also do well when running games like Candy Crush, Subway Surfer, PUBG Mobile, and Call of Duty. It is currently available in only one memory variant, but the dedicated SD card slot allows you to expand the storage as needed.

Camera

Coming to one of the most important features in a smartphone, the camera. Vivo Y30 comes with an AI quad-camera set up on the back with a 13MP Main Camera, 8MP Super Wide-Angle Camera, 2MP Super-Macro Camera, and finally a 2MP Bokeh Camera. Any phone can have 4 cameras, but Vivo’s top-notch image processing algorithm allows you to take vibrant pictures and videos. It also comes with a portrait mode that allows you to blur the background like a DSLR camera.

Battery

Last but not least is the 5000 mAh battery. Unlike many entry-level smartphones, the Y30 does not come with a dated MicroUSB port, rather, it comes with a Type-C connector and supports 10W fast charging. The smartphone can handle hours of gaming, and should easily last 2 days of moderate use.

Verdict

All in all, the Y30 is a complete package with a stylish design, decent performance, good cameras, and a 2-day battery. For a price tag of Rs. 27,999, Vivo Y30 is a very good option in this price segment.