Enjoy 20 Pro Launched as Huawei’s Cheapest 5G Smartphone

Huawei has just launched the Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro in China that is basically a rebranded version of Huawei Enjoy Z that was launched last month. Where the Huawei Enjoy Z mainly focuses on the online market, the Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro is launched for the offline market.

The smartphone is touted as one of the cheapest 5G Smartphones available right now.

Design and Display

Sporting a Vivo Y30 like design, the handset is built around a 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop notch. It comes with a 1080p IPS LCD, a tall 20:9 aspect ratio, up to 90Hz refresh rate, and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The fingerprint sensor is mounted on the side.

The bezels are prominent, and the water-drop notch is fairly outdated, even at this price point a punch-hole is not too much to ask, as other Chinese OEMs have done so in even lower price brackets.

It will be sold in Magic Night Black, Dark Blue, and Galaxy Silver color variants.

Internals and Storage

Under the hood, the smartphone comes with the Dimensity 800 SoC. It is currently available in two variants:

8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage

6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage

Both models come with an NM card slot of more storage. NM card is Huawei’s proprietary Nano Memory card that offers storage options similar to SD cards but in a smaller form factor. The NM cards cost twice as much as normal SD cards, while offering even slower read and write speeds.

The software front is handled by EMUI 10.1 based Android 10 OS.

Cameras

At the back, the handset features a triple camera setup with an f/1.8 aperture 48 MP main camera, an f/2.4 aperture 8 MP wide-angle lens, and an f/2.4 aperture 2 MP macro lens. For selfies, it is equipped with a 16 MP snapper.

Battery and Pricing

The smartphone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery backed by 22.5W fast charging.

It is currently available for sale in China, and the base variant costs $325.

Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro Specifications