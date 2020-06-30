iPhone Clone: Realme C11 Launched With a Huge Battery & Affordable Price

Oppo’s offshoot Realme, just like Redmi, has announced its latest entry-level smartphone, the Realme C11, in Malaysia today. The smartphone comes with a huge battery, dual-sensor rear camera, and MediaTek Helio G35 SoC.

Design and Display

The smartphone comes with an iPhone 11-like camera aisle with only two sensors and an LED flashlight on it. The key highlight of this phone’s design is the geometric art pattern on the back.

It features a 6.65-inch LCD with a waterdrop notch, 720p resolution, and 20:9 aspect ratio. The Realme C11 is offered in Mint Green and Pepper Grey colors for now.

Internals and Storage

The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, accompanied by 2GB RAM and 32GB of expandable onboard storage.

It boots on Android 10 with Realme UI on top.

Cameras

Featuring the new camera layout that the company’s Indian CEO Madhav Sheth announced last week, the Realme C11 features a dual-sensor rear camera with 13 MP + 2 MP configuration. For selfies, it is equipped with a 5 MP shooter.

Battery and Pricing

The whole package is fueled by a 5000 mAh battery backed by support for reverse charging and 10W fast charging.

According to the OEM, it can offer 40-day standby or up to 12.1 hours of gaming, 21.6 hours of movies watching, or 31.9 hours of voice calls.

The device will be available for sale in Malaysia by July 7 and will cost $100.

Realme C11 Specifications

CPU: Octa-core 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53

Octa-core 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 GPU: IMG PowerVR GE8320

IMG PowerVR GE8320 Chipset: MediaTek Helio G35

MediaTek Helio G35 OS: Android 10.0, Realme UI

Android 10.0, Realme UI Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE;

2G, 3G, 4G LTE; Display:

LCD capacitive touchscreen, 6.65 inches, 720 x 1560 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio



Memory:

RAM: 2 GB Internal: 32 GB



Camera:

Primary: 13 MP + 2 MP Secondary: 5 MP

