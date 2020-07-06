Pakistani Teenager Spends Rs. 1.6 Million on PUBG Mobile

A teenage boy from Punjab spent Rs. 1.6 million on PUBG Mobile for in-app purchases. The 17-year-old was using his parents’ account to purchase in-game cosmetics, battle passes, ammunition, and other items.

According to the parents, the money that was used by the boy was set aside as savings for the father’s medical expenses. The parents were unaware of this for a long time as the boy said that he was using the smartphone for online courses during the lockdown.

Most of the money was spent within a month and it was very easy for the boy as the transactions and other details were only saved on the smartphone. The boy would keep deleting messages with transaction details and alter between two different bank accounts to avoid exhausting them.

The parents only found out when they received bank statements for each of their accounts. The boy had also emptied his mother’s provident fund and his own account.

The father said:

After we received details from the bank, I found that on several occasions, he shuffled amounts from one bank to another to avoid nil balance. He was using his mother’s phone for quite some time and she was not vigilant enough to notice this.

In order to teach the boy a lesson, the father made him work at a scooter repair shop so he could earn for himself. He said that he wasn’t going to let his kid sit idle anymore even for studying.