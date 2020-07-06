Pakistani Teenager Spends Rs. 1.6 Million on PUBG Mobile

A teenage boy from Punjab spent Rs. 1.6 million on PUBG Mobile for in-app purchases. The 17-year-old was using his parents’ account to purchase in-game cosmetics, battle passes, ammunition, and other items.
According to the parents, the money that was used by the boy was set aside as savings for the father’s medical expenses. The parents were unaware of this for a long time as the boy said that he was using the smartphone for online courses during the lockdown.
Most of the money was spent within a month and it was very easy for the boy as the transactions and other details were only saved on the smartphone. The boy would keep deleting messages with transaction details and alter between two different bank accounts to avoid exhausting them.
The parents only found out when they received bank statements for each of their accounts. The boy had also emptied his mother’s provident fund and his own account.
The father said:
After we received details from the bank, I found that on several occasions, he shuffled amounts from one bank to another to avoid nil balance. He was using his mother’s phone for quite some time and she was not vigilant enough to notice this.
In order to teach the boy a lesson, the father made him work at a scooter repair shop so he could earn for himself. He said that he wasn’t going to let his kid sit idle anymore even for studying.
I just can’t let him sit idle at home and cannot give him a mobile phone even for studying. He is working at a scooter repair shop until he realises how hard it is to earn money. I am hopeless now as the money was saved for my son’s future.
Good Step by the father
BTW parents these are very negligent of what their kids are doing on the smartphones. i mean kids should not spend most of their time on a screen, they should go out more often play physical games, interacting with others etc. Because of the lack of these they are becoming dumb and anti social.
BTW parents these are very negligent of what their kids are doing on the smartphones.
Now i totally support this ban i want PTA to stay strong and not to cave in to pressure teens are wasting parents hard earned money on these games.Anyone who still want to play this game is out of his senses and mentally ill he need emergency treatment.
bullshit, how a 17 year old has access to his father account, nonsense. For each and every online transaction, authority is required and upon completion of transaction a confirmatory message is sent to account holder registered mobile.
give’ em “PARENTING FOR DUMMIES”… dummy
Again, mistake of parent blamed on the game… Is this website is getting paid by someone or something for defamation of this game as they’re posting here clearly stating game as the villian and not the stupid people? I don’t have access to my parents accounts and their phone, and never should be..
It was not PAKISTANI teenager, this boy is from Indian Punjab (India). Please change the misleading topic :)