ANF Seizes Expensive Drugs Worth $1 Billion

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in 19 successful operations against drug smugglers across the country has seized drugs worth more than USD 1 billion. A spokesman for the ANF headquarters in Rawalpindi revealed this during a press talk.

He said that the anti-narcotics force has arrested 15 major drug smugglers during 19 successful operations in the past month and recovered large quantities of drugs from the possession of the accused.

ANF not only arrested 15 drug smugglers but also recovered nine valuable vehicles from the possession of the accused during these operations.

The total weight of the confiscated narcotics is 5.733 tons. This includes 4775.5 kg of hashish, 1000 kg of morphine, 92.05 kg of opium, 20.6 kg of heroin, 10.35 kg of methamphetamine, 52.65 kg of ketamine and 150 grams of ecstasy tablets.

The menace of smuggling had died down during the coronavirus lockdown across the country. Resultantly, no amount of drug smuggling cases was reported in the country since February as all the borders were sealed.