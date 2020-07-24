South Karachi District to Become Completely Wireless Soon

In an attempt to end the nuisance for commuters and restore the marred beauty of the city, Karachi’s District Administration has launched a project to place the overhead telephone and television cables under the ground.

Sanctioned by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), 18 private telecom companies will collaborate to complete the project that would incur a cost of Rs. 4 billion.

According to details, initially, Karachi’s South District will be cleared from the hanging telephone and television wires. The project will be expanded to the rest of the city in the later stages.

The project will be implemented in the South District in 4 stages. Overhead cables in the Red Zone will be laid underground in the first stage followed by upscale areas such as Clifton and DHA. Saddar and its adjoining areas will be cleared from the hanging wires in the third stage. In the last stage, the remaining areas of the South District will be freed from the scourge of overhead cables.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) South Karachi, Irshad Ahmed Sodhar, has said that South Karachi district will be cleared of the overhead cables by the end of the year. The project will be expanded to the rest of the city immediately after and will take 2 years to complete.

Sodhar added that telephone and television cables would be placed 2 feet under the ground only along with the main roads of the city. Overhead wires stretching over 400 Kms, including 90 to 100 Kms in South Karachi District alone, will be laid underground in this project.