Chinese authorities have detected novel coronavirus in chicken wings exported from Brazil. A foreign news agency has reported that the deadly virus was found in the packaging samples of frozen chicken wings imported from Brazil in the Chinese cities of Shenzhen and Xian.

However, the Brazilian company says Chinese authorities have not yet confirmed the presence of the virus in frozen food.

They say that the company is doing everything possible to stop the spread of the pandemic.

However, there is no evidence that the food has spread the virus.

On the other hand, experts believe that the virus can survive for two years at minus 20 degrees Celsius, but so far, there is no concrete evidence that frozen food can spread the COVID-19.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Department of Agriculture also said in a joint statement that there was no evidence of coronavirus in food or food packaging.

Mike Ryan, the World Health Organization’s head of emergency programs, says that people should not be afraid of packaged food or food delivery.

It should be noted that Brazil is the second most affected country in terms of coronavirus-related deaths – as so far more than 177,000 people have died from the deadly virus, while over 3.3 million people are infected.