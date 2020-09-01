Govt Approves License for Medical & Industrial Use of Cannabis

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry, says that the federal cabinet has approved the first license for medical and industrial use of cannabis. He made this revelation in a tweet on Tuesday.

The first license was issued to the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR), the minister tweeted.

Cabinet has approved the first License for @MinistryofST and PCSIR for industrial and medical use of Hemp.

Fawad added that the landmark decision will put Pakistan in the multibillion-dollar Cannabidiol (CBD) industry.

Earlier in February this year, a video of Minister of State for Drug Control, Shehryar Afridi, had gone viral on social media, in which he had said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to set up a cannabis factory in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

He had said that the provincial government is planning to set up a factory at the behest of Prime Minister Imran Khan to manufacture medicine from cannabis and hashish.

We seize large quantities of heroin, hashish, and opium every year and burn them.

Later, in a TV show, Senator Faisal Javed also endorsed Afridi’s remarks. He said that Shehryar Afridi was right to suggest the use of drugs in medicines instead of wasting it, as it reflects positive thinking.