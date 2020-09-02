Tesla CEO Elon Musk is Now Richer than Mark Zuckerberg

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has now become richer than Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, becoming the third richest person in the world. Musk is now worth $115 billion as compared to Zuckerberg’s $110 billion.

ALSO READ

Tesla Overtakes Toyota to Become the Most Valuable Automaker in the World

Following a successful stock price rise due to a stock split on Monday, Musk became the third richest person in the world according to Bloomberg’s billionaire index. His net worth increased by $87.8 billion this year as Tesla’s stocks increased fivefold.

Tesla’s current $464 billion market value now exceeds the retail giant Walmart, which is the largest company in the US in terms of revenue.

This only leaves two other leaders of the tech industry ahead of Musk, including Bill Gates with an estimated net value of $125 billion, and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos who is currently worth $202 billion. Musk has been rapidly climbing through the ranks as he jumped from fifth to fourth in only two weeks and he now sits at third. It wouldn’t be surprising to see him catch up to Gates soon.

In other news, Jeff Bezos’s ex-wife MacKenzie Scott has become the richest woman in the world, surpassing L’Oreal’s Francoise Bettencourt Meyers. She is now worth $66.4 billion after receiving a 4% stake in Amazon as part of her divorce with Jeff Bezos.