Redmi Note 10 to Feature Quad Cameras & Snapdragon 765G [Leak]

Redmi is reportedly working on the Note 10 after launching the successful Redmi Note 9 series.

Recent rumors suggest that the Note 10 series will go live by the end of this month or the start of October. This news started making rounds on the internet after a Xiaomi smartphone with model number M2007J22C was approved recently by the State Radio Regulation Certification (SRRC) authority of China. An infamous Xiaomi leakster with a good track record suggested that the said smartphone belongs to Redmi’s upcoming Note 10 series.

Two leaked shots of the alleged phone have appeared on Weibo, revealing some of the key specs. Although the authenticity of the images has not been confirmed, the live shots show a smartphone under the model number is M2007J22C.

According to the leaked images, the smartphone will come with a punch hole cut out on the top left side of the display and will be powered by an SoC clocked at 2.4 GHz. Initially, it was thought that the smartphone would come with MediaTek’s Dimensity 820 or Dimensity 720 but leaked images tell another story. Based on these specs, Redmi Note 10 will either be powered by Snapdragon 765G or Dimensity 800U.

Other than this, the images reveal that the smartphone will feature 8 GB RAM and will run MIUI 12 based Android 10.

The second image shows a close up of the smartphone’s camera revealing that it will feature a quad sensor rear camera setup that will be arranged in an ‘X’ along with the LED flash. Watch this space for more on Redmi Note 10.

