Tanveer Awan Appointed CEO of Dhabi Group of Companies

Dhabi Group of Companies is pleased to announce the appointment of Tanveer Awan as its Chief Executive Officer.

Awan, former Managing Director with Alvarez & Marsal, brings 15+ years of experience focused on turnarounds and transformations. Awan has successfully transformed multiple businesses by improving their financial, commercial, and operational performance. Prior to joining Dhabi Group, Awan worked with Alvarez & Marsal, Bain & Company and Schlumberger in GCC and Europe.

Awan earned a master’s degree in engineering (sivilingeniør) from Norwegian University of Science and Technology in Trondheim Norway, and an MBA from IMD in Lausanne Switzerland.

Ms. Dominique Russo will be departing to address family health issues requiring extensive travel. However, she will continue to assist the Group in ensuring a successful transition.

Speaking on the changeover, she commented, “I welcome Tanveer to the group and am confident that his skill set as well as leadership experience will be of tremendous value to Dhabi.”